Rodriguez allowed one hit while striking out the side in the ninth to secure his fourth save of the season Wednesday against the Cubs.

Rodriguez struck out Javier Baez to open up the ninth before allowing Jason Kipnis to reach on an infield single. The right-hander then was able to get David Bote to chase at a slider in the dirt for the second out but the runner was able to advance to second on the wild pitch. The last out didn't come easy as Rodriguez needed nine pitches before finally getting Ian Happ to whiff for strike three as he earned the save. The 30-year-old has not allowed a run over his last 11 appearances as he lowered his ERA to a 2.70 while posting an impressive 0.86 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB across 23.1 innings.