Rodriguez pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the save in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.
Rodriguez got one groundout and two flyouts to lock down his second save of the year. Across 7.1 innings, he's allowed just one hit and a walk with seven strikeouts this year. Rodriguez remains the clear closer in Pittsburgh, although save chances haven't been all that frequent.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Goes two innings for win•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Records save in season opener•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Ineffective Monday•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Gives up run Thursday•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Role not defined•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Does well Wednesday•