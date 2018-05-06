Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Pitching well in limited sample
Rodriguez struck out six batters in two scoreless innings Sunday. He allowed one hit and no walks in a 9-0 shutout over Milwaukee.
The 28-year-old struggled with a small opportunity in Baltimore last year -- he allowed nine earned runs in five games covering 5.2 innings -- but has compiled sub-3.00 ERAs in each of his last four minor-league seasons. The righty hasn't given up a run for Pittsburgh in seven of eight outings, registering a 0.79 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 11.1 innings -- including a whopping 21 strikeouts. He could move into high leverage situations behind Felipe Vazquez and Michael Feliz if eighth-inning man George Kontos continues to pitch poorly.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Recalled from Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Cut by Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Agrees to minor-league deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Orioles' Richard Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Richard Rodriguez: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Richard Rodriguez: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....