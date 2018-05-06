Rodriguez struck out six batters in two scoreless innings Sunday. He allowed one hit and no walks in a 9-0 shutout over Milwaukee.

The 28-year-old struggled with a small opportunity in Baltimore last year -- he allowed nine earned runs in five games covering 5.2 innings -- but has compiled sub-3.00 ERAs in each of his last four minor-league seasons. The righty hasn't given up a run for Pittsburgh in seven of eight outings, registering a 0.79 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 11.1 innings -- including a whopping 21 strikeouts. He could move into high leverage situations behind Felipe Vazquez and Michael Feliz if eighth-inning man George Kontos continues to pitch poorly.