Rodriguez struck out one batter in a scoreless inning against Philadelphia on Sunday.

After a poor start to 2019, Rodriguez has become one of the team's few reliable relief options. The righty has compiled scoreless outings in 20 of his last 21 appearances. Since the beginning of June, Rodriguez has registered a 0.42 ERA and 17:8 K:BB in 21.1 innings. It's unlikely the Pirates would turn to the 29-year-old as their closer in a post-Felipe Vazquez scenario, but the possibility exists, especially if Kyle Crick and Keone Kela (shoulder) struggle.

