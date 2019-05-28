Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Promoted to big leagues
Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rodriguez was called up as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader, but rather than send him right back to the minors, Pittsburgh has elected to recall him from Indianapolis. Mitch Keller was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Rough results in April•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Struggling out of 'pen•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Easy, breezy spring•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Gives up more runs Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...