Rodriguez signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the Pirates on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 30-year-old finished 2020 as Pittsburgh's closer and will make $1.7 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility. Rodriguez had a 2.70 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB over 23.1 innings last season, and he should begin spring training as the favorite for the closer's job again in 2021.