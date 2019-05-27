Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday for the team's doubleheader against the Reds.

Rodriguez began the season the big-league club but struggled to a 5.49 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 19.2 innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 17 and has performed well in limited work, striking out three and allowing one earned run across three innings. He'll serve as the team's 26th man for their doubleheader Monday, so his stay in the majors may be short.