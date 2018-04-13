Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Recalled from Indianapolis
Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Rodriguez's contract was purchased by the club and he will be added to the 40-man roster prior to Friday's game in Miami. In a corresponding move, the Pirates also recalled Kyle Crick and optioned Clay Holmes and Josh Smoker to Indianapolis. Rodriguez has appeared in two games at the Triple-A level thus far in 2018, tossing four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts out of the bullpen.
