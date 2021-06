Rodriguez didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one across one inning to record the save Tuesday against the White Sox.

Rodriguez was handed a three-run lead in the ninth inning, and he needed only nine pitches to earns his ninth save of the season. After beginning the season with 19 consecutive scoreless appearances, Rodriguez has surrendered five earned runs across his last 9.1 innings of work. Nevertheless, he has a pristine 1.84 ERA with a 25:3 K:BB across 29.1 frames on the campaign.