Rodriguez earned the save in Thursday's win over the Cubs after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and striking out two.

Rodriguez closed the door on the Cubs on Thursday, and the 31-year-old reliever put the finishing touches on a stellar performance from the Pirates' bullpen -- they allowed just one run across six frames between six hurlers. Rodriguez, who tossed eight of his 14 pitches for strikes, posted a career-best 0.86 WHIP to go along with a 2.70 ERA in 24 appearances (23.1 innings) last season and is expected to be one of the team's primary options for late-inning work.