Rodriguez picked up the save Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Cardinals, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning while striking out a pair of batters.
Rodriguez lacked efficiency and needed 26 pitches (21 strikes). He looked shaky before striking out the final two hitters. The right-hander may have to compete with Nik Turley for saves as the lefty threw a clean inning to record a save in the nightcap of Thursday's twin bill.
