Rodriguez earned the save against the Cardinals on Friday with a perfect inning during which he struck out two batters.

Rodriguez inherited a one-run ninth-inning lead, and he handled the pressure situation with aplomb, striking out two of the three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 frame. The right-hander threw nine of 11 pitches for strikes and has now struck out seven batters in his last four innings. Rodriguez is 10-for-12 in save chances this season while registering a 1.78 ERA and 27:3 K:BB across 30.1 innings.