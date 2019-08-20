Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Returns from IL
The Pirates reinstated Rodriguez (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Pittsburgh shipped out fellow reliever Montana DuRapau to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move. Rodriguez was sidelined for the minimum amount of time with right elbow inflammation and should step back into a middle-innings or setup role for Pittsburgh.
