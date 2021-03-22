Rodriguez, who has allowed three earned runs on nine hits and one walk in 4.1 innings this spring, has not been named the team's closer, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

He's looked upon as the team's default closer after saving four games at the end of 2020, but manager Derek Shelton has said he feels Rodriguez is better equipped as a set-up man. Kyle Crick has gained velocity back this spring, while the most impressive reliever in camp may be David Bednar. Rodriguez still has a decent chance of closing, as the rebuilding organization would probably like to flip the right-hander and his highest value might be as a closer, but the team hasn't decided on a specific bullpen role for him or anyone else at this point.