Rodriguez allowed three earned runs on four hits in one inning in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.

Pitching with his team already down 4-1 in the ninth inning, Rodriguez faced seven batters and threw 21 pitches (14 for strikes). The closer, who hadn't pitched since June 25, averaged 93.1 mph with his fastball -- identical to his season average, so he was likely just missing his spots against the Brewers.