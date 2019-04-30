Rodriguez is off to a slow start, registering a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 12.1 relief innings for the Pirates.

He has one save and four holds but has struggled with baserunners and homers -- he's already allowed four -- in April. By comparison, Rodriguez gave up five home runs in 69.1 innings last season. The right-hander, who relies on a deceptive delivery, has seen a jump in contact rate from 71.8 percent in 2018 to 81.5 percent. He's not fooling batters and is in jeopardy of losing out on high-leverage opportunities.