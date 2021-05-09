Rodriguez allowed one earned run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, notching his sixth save in a 6-5 win over the Cubs. He struck out one batter.

Rodriguez saw his 29-man consecutive retired streak end Sunday while giving up his first run of the season. He labored through 26 pitches (including 18 for strikes), but improved to 6-for-6 in saves. With seven home games on tap for the coming week, Rodriguez could be inline for additional save opportunities.