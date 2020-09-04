Rodriguez struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning during Thursday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

After a shaky outing in which he allowed two runs and blew the save against the Brewers on Aug. 29, Rodriguez has now tossed three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit across his last three appearances. Although Thursday did not mark a save opportunity, Rodriguez still seems to be a strong candidate to receive chances to close while Keone Kela (forearm) continues to rehab.