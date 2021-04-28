Rodriguez retired the side in order with one strikeout during the ninth inning to record the save during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City.
The 31-year-old needed only nine pitches to put down the Royals and remains perfect to begin the season for the Pirates. Rodriguez has allowed only two baserunners all season with a 10:1 K:BB over 10.1 scoreless innings while going 4-for-4 in save opportunities.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Scoreless stretch hits 22 games•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Tallies third save•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Picks up second save•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Goes two innings for win•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Records save in season opener•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Ineffective Monday•