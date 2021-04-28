Rodriguez retired the side in order with one strikeout during the ninth inning to record the save during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City.

The 31-year-old needed only nine pitches to put down the Royals and remains perfect to begin the season for the Pirates. Rodriguez has allowed only two baserunners all season with a 10:1 K:BB over 10.1 scoreless innings while going 4-for-4 in save opportunities.