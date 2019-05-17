Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez hasn't been able to find the same success he had back in 2018 this year, posting a 5.49 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with a 16:9 K:BB over 19.2 frames. He'll head to the minor leagues with the hope of turning things around soon.

