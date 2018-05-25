Rodriguez has compiled a 1.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB in 18.1 innings for the Pirates.

Two of his three walks have been of the intentional variety and the third one was to Joey Votto. Rodriguez continues to improve his lot in Pittsburgh's bullpen but ranks behind Felipe Vazquez and Michael Feliz for high-leverage situations. Should an injury occur, however, he would likely find his role expanded.

