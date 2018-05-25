Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Showing impeccable command
Rodriguez has compiled a 1.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB in 18.1 innings for the Pirates.
Two of his three walks have been of the intentional variety and the third one was to Joey Votto. Rodriguez continues to improve his lot in Pittsburgh's bullpen but ranks behind Felipe Vazquez and Michael Feliz for high-leverage situations. Should an injury occur, however, he would likely find his role expanded.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Pitching well in limited sample•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Recalled from Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Cut by Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Agrees to minor-league deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Orioles' Richard Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Richard Rodriguez: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...