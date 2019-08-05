Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Slated for return
Rodriguez is expected to return from paternity leave prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez was placed on the paternity list Saturday, but he's on track to return to the team for the second game of Pittsburgh's series with Milwaukee. He's made six straight appearances without giving up a run (4.2 innings) while fanning four over that stretch.
