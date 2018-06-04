Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Struggles over weekend
Rodriguez, who has allowed three earned runs in his last 1.2 innings, has failed to take advantage of an expanded bullpen role.
On Saturday he surrendered a walk-off homer to the only batter he faced. The righty then entered Sunday's game with his team trailing by five runs in a much lower leveraged situation. Closer Felipe Vazquez has struggled mightily in the last couple weeks, but Rodriguez has seen his own standing drop. General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that the bullpen will likely go with the hot hand in setup roles, meaning that Rodriguez conceivably could get another shot -- but only if he shows signs of improvement.
