Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Struggling out of pen
Rodriguez allowed three runs (two earned) without retiring a St. Louis batter Monday. He hit one batter and gave up a two-run homer to Kolten Wong.
The 29-year-old has pitched poorly in both of his outings, allowing home runs to left-handed batters in each game. Rodriguez surrendered one homer in 130 plate appearances to lefties in 2018. The righty registered a surprising 2.47 ERA in 69.1 innings last season but is in jeopardy of becoming labeled as a one-year wonder without a quick rebound.
