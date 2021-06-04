Rodriguez allowed one hit with no walks and no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Marlins.

Rodriguez was called upon to maintain a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did so successfully to earn his seventh save of the season. He rebounded after blowing an opportunity and taking his first loss of the campaign in his last outing. Despite that isolated poor performance, Rodriguez has maintained a strong 1.54 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 23.1 innings.