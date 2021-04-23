Rodriguez did not allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Tigers.
Rodriguez was called upon to protect a two-run lead and did so effectively. He's started the season with 8.1 scoreless frames and is a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Picks up second save•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Goes two innings for win•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Records save in season opener•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Ineffective Monday•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Gives up run Thursday•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Role not defined•