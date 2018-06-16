Rodriguez (shoulder) threw a simulated game Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rodriguez has been out since June 8 with right shoulder inflammation, though the simulated game suggests he's making progress and nearing a return. Prior to the injury, the 28-year-old tossed 22.2 innings with a 2.38 ERA, striking out an excellent 36.3 percent of batters while walking just 3.3 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories