Contreras (3-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over one-third of an inning against the Athletics. He struck out one.

The first seven A's all reached base safely before Contreras could record an out. The 23-year-old righty would depart after surrendering the sixth hit of the inning before Rob Zastryzny walked in two more runs. Contreras has now allowed 12 earned runs over just 4.1 innings in his last two outings. His ERA is up to 5.91 with a 1.54 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB through 11 starts (56.1 innings) this season.