Contreras did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over three innings against the Cardinals. He did not record a strikeout.

For the fourth consecutive start, the rookie failed to reach five innings, coming as a bit of a surprise after he reached that mark in each of his previous six starts. It is possible the Pirates are simply limiting the 22-year-old's innings as he has now thrown 129.1 innings across all levels this season and averaged just 61.5 pitches over his last four starts, including his 50 Sunday, after averaging 91.0 in his previous six. Contreras is 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA this season.