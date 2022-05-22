Contreras allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four across 5.2 innings to take the loss with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Contreras took on Toldeo and was tagged for two of his three runs in the first two innings. However, he still limited baserunners and most importantly built his pitch count up to 84. Contreras began the season in Pittsburgh but was optioned to Indianapolis with the intention of stretching him out to a starter's workload. Now that he's done so, a return to the majors appears much more likely.