Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Contreras made three relief appearances for the Pirates in April, and he posted a 3.52 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 7.2 innings during that time. However, he's been building up as a starter in Indianapolis, and he's recorded a 2.66 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 20.1 innings over five minor-league starts. The Pirates' rotation is healthy but has had some struggles recently, so it seems likely that Contreras will join the rotation after working as a starter in the minors.
