The Pirates recalled Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Red Sox in Pittsburgh, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Reliever Austin Brice was designated for assignment to clear space on the active roster for Contreras, who is back with the big club for the first time since early July. Though Contreras was one of the Pirates' better starters prior to being optioned to Triple-A -- he turned in a 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB in 50 innings -- the organization is mindful of not overworking the right-hander during his age-22 campaign. With that being the case, Contreras likely won't be asked to work more than five or six innings in any starts he makes down the stretch, and it's also possible that the Pirates look to build in additional rest days for him between outings.