Contreras (2-2) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Contreras coughed up seven runs -- including three homers -- in a disastrous second inning that he failed to complete. His final pitch of the outing resulted in a three-run shot by Rowdy Tellez. Over his last five starts, the right-handed rookie has posted a brutal 6.53 ERA with a 17:13 K:BB. Contreras' season ERA is up to 4.09; it's the highest his ERA has been since he allowed two runs out of the bullpen in his season debut. The 22-year-old is projected to start in Cincinnati next week.