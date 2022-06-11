Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.