Contreras allowed three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Rockies in 10 innings. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 22-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's contest, and he immediately delivered a strong performance.. Contreras opened the season on the big-league roster as a long reliever, and he had a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings before being sent to Indianapolis to get stretched out. The right-hander is now back in the majors and is getting the chance to prove he belongs in the starting rotation.