Contreras worked three innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers, giving up a solo home run and no other baserunners while striking out five.

The Pirates probably still view Contreras as a starter over the long haul, but he's began the season in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen as the organization looks to manage his workload. The 22-year-old righty has shown plenty of potential in that capacity, as he's now given up just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings between his last two appearances. Since the Pirates aren't designating Contreras as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen, predicting when he might be used is difficult, but he should at least make for a strong ratio stabilizer for fantasy managers in a given week if their other pitching options leave something to be desired.