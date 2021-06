Contreras limited the Seawolves to one run in seven innings Tuesday. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out 10.

The right-hander has compiled a 2.03 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 57:9 K:BB in 40 Double-A innings. In addition, he's kept opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts. Contreras, who came to Pittsburgh as part of the Jameson Taillion trade, has a chance to move to Triple-A before summer's end.