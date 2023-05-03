Contreras (3-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out three.

Contreras held the Rays off the board for the first three innings, allowing just one hit. However, he started to unravel in the fourth, allowing a run following a Randy Arozarena leadoff double before allowing three more runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The loss snaps a run of three consecutive quality starts for Contreras. The 23-year-old right-hander now has a 4.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB through his first six starts this season.