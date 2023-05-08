Contreras (3-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Contreras has dropped his last two starts, allowing nine runs on 15 hits over 10.1innings in that span. The 23-year-old right-hander now sports a 4.74 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP and 31:19 K:BB. Contreras has shown some promise at times early in his career, but he's been too inconsistent to trust for fantasy purposes. He's tentatively lined up to face the Orioles in his next outing.