Contreras (5-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out 10.

The Yankees hit Contreras hard Wednesday, as five of the six hits he surrendered went for extra bases. However, most of the damage came via an Oswaldo Cabrera grand slam in the first inning as he allowed just two runs after that point. He recorded double-digit punchouts for the first time this season, and Wednesday marks the first time that he has allowed more than two runs since Aug. 17. He will take a 3.68 ERA into his next start.