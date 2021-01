Contreras, Canaan Smith, Miguel Yajure and Maikol Escotto were traded from the Yankees to the Pirates in exchange for Jameson Taillon (elbow) on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander was added to New York's 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and he's now been sent to Pittsburgh to continue his career. Contreras worked at the Low-A level in 2019 and had a 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 113:36 K:BB across 132.1 innings.