Contreras (1-1) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and four walks over 3.1 innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

Contreras was unable to get into any sort of rhythm with the Astros' offense jumping all over him from the beginning. He surrendered one run in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth before departing a 7-1 game. Monday's outing was a much different story for Contreras, who held Boston to one run on three hits, a walk and a pair of strikeouts over 5.2 frames in his first start of 2023.