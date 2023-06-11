Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Contreras is being moved to the bullpen, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. "[Contreras has] just gotten himself in a situation where he's not in his best form," Cherington said.

Contreras' move to the bullpen comes after he recorded just one out while seeing his ERA jump from 4.82 to 5.91 in Wednesday's loss to Oakland. The Pirates could still look to revisit moving Contreras back to the rotation at some point in 2023, but with a move to the bullpen on tap, the right-hander can safely be ignored in most redraft fantasy formats for the foreseeable future. The Pirates plan to call up a starter from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill Contreras' turn in the rotation during Pittsburgh's upcoming series with the Cubs this week.