Contreras allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings Wednesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Contreras was pulled after only 55 pitches as the Pirates seek to manage his workload. He was effective during his time on the mound, racking up nine swinging strikes and nine called strikes. Since being recalled to the majors Aug. 17, Contreras has maintained a 2.43 ERA and 24:13 K:BB across 34.1 innings. He's also worked at least six innings in three of those six outings, though he may continue to get yanked early in appearances down the stretch.