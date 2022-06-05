Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision.

Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona to get on the board first. That left Contreras in line for a loss until Jack Suwinski walked it off for the Pirates with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth. The 22-year-old right-hander has given up three runs (two earned) in 15.2 innings, which is giving him a strong case to stay in the rotation. He's at a 1.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 23.1 innings in six outings (three starts) this year. If the likely event he gets another start, Contreras is in line to make his next appearance on the road in Atlanta next week.