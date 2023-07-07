Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
In what had the potential to be a breakout season, Contreras has struggled mightily. He lost his rotation spot in mid-June and has since been hit hard out of the bullpen. All told, he has a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. Even so, if he can rediscover his stuff in Indianapolis, there's a strong chance that Contreras returns to the majors before the end of the campaign.
