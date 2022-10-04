Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Another short outing•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Yields two runs in short outing•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Hit hard in loss•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: On limited pitch count•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Picks up fifth win•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Strikes out five batters•