Contreras is listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Sunday's game in San Diego.
Contreras will be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation after he blanked the Rockies over five innings and struck out five while allowing only five baserunners in his second career MLB start Tuesday. With Pittsburgh having demoted Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis and with Mitch Keller moving to the bullpen for the Pirates' six-game week, Contreras looks secure as the team's No. 4 starter at the moment.
