Contreras (5-4) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out one and earning a win over the Cardinals.

Contreras cruised through five shutout frames before being charged with a run in the sixth. Despite the solid outing, he forced just six whiffs, his fewest since June 15 against St. Louis. In five starts since rejoining the MLB roster in August, the 22-year-old is sporting a 2.45 ERA with a 21:13 K:BB. Contreras has lowered his season ERA to 3.29 across 79.1 frames. He's projected to start in Cincinnati next week.