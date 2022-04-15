Contreras (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five across three scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.

JT Brubaker was knocked out of the game after just 4.1 innings, which left a lot volume to be covered by the Pittsburgh bullpen. Contreras stepped up and delivered an excellent three frames of work, highlighted by nine swinging strikes on only 46 pitches. Though he's pitching in a relief role for the time being, Contreras has already thrown 4.2 innings this season and could enter the rotation should Brubaker or others falter in a starting role.